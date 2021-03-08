CHADWIC Home – Celebrate International Women’s Day

March 8th is International Women’s Day. IWD is a global day of celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

The campaign theme for International Women’s Day 2021 is “Choose to Challenge”. A challenged world is an alert world, and from challenge comes change. So let’s all #ChooseToChallenge.

CHADWIC Home invites everyone to their online event, Monday, March 8 at 12 Noon. Simple go to their facebook page (link), and watch as musicians, singers, and dancers share their videos of performances filmed specially for this event. Entertainment will be followed by a slideshow of everyone in our area that submitted their #ChooseToChallenge photos.