NDP make commitment to help small businesses struggling during pandemic

Small businesses hit hard by the pandemic have an ally in NDP Leader, Jagmeet Singh who is revealing his party’s plan to help these businesses survive as cornerstones in our communities.

Justin Trudeau’s Liberals are ready to go to great lengths for big corporations, but since the beginning of the pandemic, they’ve done the bare minimum for the small businesses in our communities. Singh and the NDP fought successfully for small businesses by increasing the wage subsidy, delivering a rent subsidy and paid sick leave for workers who need it.

“So many main street small businesses have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus. “Justin Trudeau is ready to go to any lengths for big corporations, but since the beginning of the pandemic, he’s done the bare minimum for small businesses in our communities. Canadians deserve a government that is there for them in their time of need.”

The NDP plan includes an excess profit tax on the pandemic profits of big corporations, to better support small businesses. The NDP has committed to extending the wage subsidy program until the pandemic is over so small businesses can hold their workforce — our communities depend on it. While the Liberals maintain their cozy relationships with big corporations, the NDP will make sure the rent subsidy program is maintained so small business owners can afford their rent and invest in their businesses. And to get people back to work, the NDP plan includes a hiring bonus to pay the employer portions of Employment Insurance and the Canadian Pension Plan for new or rehired staff.

“Small businesses are a vital part of our region,” said Algoma—Manitoulin—Kapuskasing MP Carol Hughes. “We are committed to supporting these businesses through the pandemic since they are the economic drivers of our communities.”