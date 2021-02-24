Ontario’s Maple Weekend cancelled for 2021 – Go Local for your Maple Syrup

The Ontario Maple Syrup Producers’ Association (OMSPA) is disappointed to announce that Maple Weekend has been cancelled for 2021. The event, which takes place the first weekend of April each year, sees more than 15,000 visitors visit participating sugarbushes in Ontario.

“We are very sorry to cancel Maple Weekend for the second year in a row,” said OMSPA president Frank Heerkens. “Unfortunately, the spread of COVID-19 has made it so we cannot safely host the weekend this year. OMSPA and our members are committed to ensuring we are conforming with health advisories and are doing our part to combat the spread of the virus.”

As the first agricultural crop of the year, maple syrup producers are following all COVID-19 guidelines for safe production practices and continue to produce a wonderful, made in Ontario product for customers. This year will mark the second year in a row in which the syrup season was impacted for maple syrup producers.

Maple syrup production will be starting in most parts of Ontario in early March, once temperatures remain above zero during the day, and fall below zero at night. In spite of the current pandemic situation, producers will be working hard to produce a safe, quality product that will be used on tables year-round in Ontario.

Maple syrup and maple products will continue to be available at sugarbushes across the province throughout the sugar season. Members of the public are encouraged to reach out to their local sugarbush to confirm if they are offering in-person visits, curbside pick-ups, or online sales. An interactive map of maple syrup producers, along with nutritional information and recipes, is available at www.ontariomaple.com.

“Our producers are working hard to make maple syrup this year, and many of them rely on visits to their sugarbush to sell their products,” Heerkens said. “Many producers have moved their stores online and are happy to make arrangements to ensure syrup makes it into the hands of customers, safely.”

OMSPA is in the midst of planning a new event for fall 2021 that will run between Sept. 25 to Oct. 3. It will encourage Ontarians to visit participating sugarbushes across the province to celebrate the fall colours and maple syrup production in Ontario. More details for this event will be available in the near future.

Get your Maple Syrup Fix in the SSM area:

Andrew Erkkila

145 REID ST, Sault Ste Marie, ON P6B 4T8

Burnt Land Maple Syrup

24292 Hwy 540, Meldrum Bay, ON

David Kains

118 B Cannard’s Lane, Mindemoya, ON P0P 1S0

Fallen Leaves Maple Products

64 Mount Pleasant Court, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6A 5K8

Fiddlehead Farm

1133 Hwy 552 E, Goulais River, ON P0S 1E0

George Willoughby Maple Syrup

2605 20th Side Rd., Richard’s Landing, ON P0R 1J0

Gilbertson’s Maple Products

3365 A Line,, Richards Landing, ON P0R 1J0

Hogan’s Homestead

96 White Oak Dr E, Sault Ste Marie, ON P6B 4J8

Island Sweet

39 Kitchener St, Box 650, Emo, On P0W 1E0

> Kent Brothers Pure Maple Syrup Ltd.

2632 A Line, Richards Landing, ON P0R 1J0

Makes Scents Maple Products

2218 D Line, Richards Landing, ON P0R 1J0

Malars’ Maple Sweets

1892 U Line, Hilton Beach, ON P0R 1G0

Maple Ridge Farm

228 Smith Bay Rd, Gore Bay, ON P0P 1H0

Mountain Maple Products

1300 P Line, Box 98, Richards Landing, ON P0R 1J0

Oak-Pine Farm

825 Hwy 548 (P-Line), Richards Landing, ON P0R 1J0

Old Mill Mapleworks

23 Lane 5, Bruce Mines, ON P0R 1C0

Paul B. Martin

712 Desbarats Lake Rd, Desbarats, ON P0R 1E0

Rose Valley Maple Syrup

3 Rydall Mill Rd, Echo Bay, ON P0S 1C0

Stinson Maple Products

1720 P Line Road, Hilton Beach, ON P0R 1G0

Twisted Tree Maple Products

856 Fourth Line East, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6A 6J8

Wabos Maple

2134 Hwy 532, Searchmont, ON P0S 1J0

Wes & Sharon Stevens

2891 A-Line, Richards Landing, ON P0R 1J0