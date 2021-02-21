Morning News – February 21st

Weather:

Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Periods of snow beginning this afternoon. Amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 14 this morning and minus 9 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Periods of snow. Amount 5 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill near minus 10.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 93,000 195 7 2 188 3 Updated: February 20, 2021, 4:15 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. Editor’s Note: These may be referring to the cases at the Valard Camp in White River)

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

Sad to hear that St Joseph Island’s 54th annual Maple Syrup Festival has been cancelled for a second year due to COVID-19.

56 years today, Malcom X, an human rights activist and religious leader, was assassinated by rival Black Muslims while addressing his Organization of Afro-American Unity at the Audubon Ballroom in Washington Heights, Manhattan.

In 2002, the Canadian Women’s Hockey Team wins its first gold medal at the Salt Lake City Winter Olympic Games, defeating their American rivals by a score of 3 to 2.