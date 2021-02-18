APH – 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#194) Elliot Lake

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 1 new case of COVID-19 from Elliot Lake and area that is associated with the ongoing cluster investigation at Warsaw.

Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health you are not considered a close contact.

Details of the confirmed cases:



Case

Number Exposure

Category Status Tested Case #194 Unknown Self-isolating Feb 14, 2021