APH – 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#194) Elliot Lake

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 1 new case of COVID-19 from Elliot Lake and area that is associated with the ongoing cluster investigation at Warsaw.

Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health you are not considered a close contact.

 

Details of the confirmed cases:

Case
Number		 Exposure
Category		 Status Tested
Case #194 Unknown Self-isolating Feb 14, 2021

 

Tested (1)  Confirmed
cases (2)		 Active
cases		 Currently

hospitalized

 Resolved
cases (3)		 Deceased
93,000 194 10 1 184 3
Updated: February 18, 2021, 5:45 p.m.

 

