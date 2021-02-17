Morning News – February 17th

Weather:

A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High minus 8. Wind chill minus 32 this morning and minus 15 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 22. Wind chill minus 19 this evening and minus 27 overnight.

Winter Weather Travel Advisory is in effect this morning from Lake Superior Park to St. Joseph Island.

Lake effect snow bands and heavy flurries will move into the region and shift back and forth across the region through this morning giving variable amounts of snow. Local amounts of 5 to 10 centimetres are possible. Travel may become hazardous at times this morning due to accumulating snow and slippery conditions. Visibility could locally be reduced at times in heavy flurries.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 92,691 193 12 1 181 3 Updated: February 16, 2021, 1:40 p.m.

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. Editor’s Note: These may be referring to the cases at the Valard Camp in White River)

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits: