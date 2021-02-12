LDHCF Catch the Ace – Winner of Week 22 announced

Congratulations to Rebecca Lebel, winner of Week 22 of the Foundation’s Catch the Ace Lottery! The Foundation is happy to announce that the progressive jackpot continues to grow; it sits at $22,496 as Week 23 begins.

Here are the final numbers for week #22:

Weekly Pot: $1,451

Progressive Pot: $22,496

Winner: Rebecca Lebel

Envelope #28, 3 of Clubs

Tickets are on sale from Wednesdays at 11 am and remain available for purchase until the following Tuesday at 8 pm. Tickets are available at the following prices:

60 tickets for $20

10 tickets for $10

3 tickets for $5

Get your tickets and view the past weekly winners at www.ldhcface.ca.

By participating in the fundraiser you are helping to raise funds for the Capital Equipment Fund. These monies are used to enhance health care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Thank you to each and every supporter of this fundraiser.

Lottery Licence #11949