Morning News – February 10th

Weather:
A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 16. Wind chill minus 33 this morning and minus 20 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 30. Wind chill minus 25 this evening and minus 39 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
At 7:26 this morning, Environment Canada cancelled the snowfall warnings between Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie.
It will be very cold to day in Manitouwadge – Hornepayne. Environment Canada says, ” A multi-day episode of very cold wind chills is expected. Extreme wind chill values near minus 40 this morning and again tonight into Thursday morning. The extreme cold may continue into the weekend with wind chill values approaching minus 40 each night.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases (2)
|Active
cases
|Currently
hospitalized
|Resolved
cases (3)
|Deceased
|89,341
|187
|21
|2
|166
|2
|Updated: February 9, 2021, 6:00 p.m.
(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.
(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.
*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. Editor’s Note: These may be referring to the cases at the Valard Camp in White River)
(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.
- These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.
- Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.
News Tidbits:
Manitou Gold Inc. is reporting very favourable resurlts frm the additional three drill holes that were completed in January2021. Drilling is continuing with two diamond drill rigs to test the Stover occurrence and 28 other high priority targets on the eastern four km of the 17 km length of the Baltimore Deformation Zone, “Results reported today provide further evidence that the Baltimore deformation zone has the potential to host significant gold mineralization over large areas. This supports our view that a much larger exploration program is required to thoroughly test what is believed to be the continuation of the Goudreau-Localsh deformation zone,” stated Richard Murphy, President and CEO of Manitou Gold. “Concurrent with the ongoing 10,000 metre drill program, we will be advancing the exploration of an additional 10 kilometres of strike length of the Baltimore deformation zone with the goal of generating drill ready targets through the winter and spring which will be transformational in advancing Manitou’s exploration of this underexplored part of Michipicoten gold camp.”
Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, will provide an update about COVID-19 workplace inspections.
