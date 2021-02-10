Morning News – February 10th

Weather:

A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 16. Wind chill minus 33 this morning and minus 20 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 30. Wind chill minus 25 this evening and minus 39 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

At 7:26 this morning, Environment Canada cancelled the snowfall warnings between Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie.

It will be very cold to day in Manitouwadge – Hornepayne. Environment Canada says, ” A multi-day episode of very cold wind chills is expected. Extreme wind chill values near minus 40 this morning and again tonight into Thursday morning. The extreme cold may continue into the weekend with wind chill values approaching minus 40 each night.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 89,341 187 21 2 166 2 Updated: February 9, 2021, 6:00 p.m.

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. Editor’s Note: These may be referring to the cases at the Valard Camp in White River)

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:



The Ontario government is holding electricity prices to the off-peak rate of 8.5 cents per kilowatt-hour until February 22, 2021. This lower rate is available 24 hours per day, seven days a week for Time-Of-Use and tiered customers.

Manitou Gold Inc. is reporting very favourable resurlts frm the additional three drill holes that were completed in January2021. Drilling is continuing with two diamond drill rigs to test the Stover occurrence and 28 other high priority targets on the eastern four km of the 17 km length of the Baltimore Deformation Zone, “Results reported today provide further evidence that the Baltimore deformation zone has the potential to host significant gold mineralization over large areas. This supports our view that a much larger exploration program is required to thoroughly test what is believed to be the continuation of the Goudreau-Localsh deformation zone,” stated Richard Murphy, President and CEO of Manitou Gold. “Concurrent with the ongoing 10,000 metre drill program, we will be advancing the exploration of an additional 10 kilometres of strike length of the Baltimore deformation zone with the goal of generating drill ready targets through the winter and spring which will be transformational in advancing Manitou’s exploration of this underexplored part of Michipicoten gold camp.”

Harte Gold continues to increase production, and mine capital development averaged 13.1 metres per day for January, in line with targeted development rates for 2021 and up from 11.4 metres per day in Q4 2020. Harte Gold stated that ore tonnes processed totaled 21,686 tonnes for January, an average of 700 tonnes per day, representing an increase of 36% over Q4 2020. Average grade of 5.7 g/t Au was in line with planned grade for January. Average grade for 2021 is expected to be 7.1 g/t Au, reflecting higher grade areas to be mined.

It was the thing a few years back to aspire to have a ‘house’ hippo – such a cute critter submerged in the cat’s water dish. These house hippos were the creation of MediaSmarts (formerly the Media Awareness Network) who created a tv campaign that was intended to educate children about critical thinking with regard to what they see in television advertising. Perhaps you could say this wasthe genesis of “fake news”. Nevertheless, despite being fake house hippos were ever so cute. Fast forwand to today. Pablo Escobar illegally imported four hippos into Colombia decades ago, and since then the male and his three females have gone forth and multiplied. There are perhast 80 feral hippos roaming around. Despite being loved by locals, scientists agree that they are an invasive species and must be culled to protect the local environent.



Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance and President of the Treasury Board, and Parliamentary Assistant, Stan Cho, will release Ontario’s 2020-21 Third Quarter Finances and provide an update on Ontario’s economic and fiscal outlook.

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, will provide an update about COVID-19 workplace inspections.