Morning News – February 8th

Weather:

Flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 24 this morning and minus 15 this afternoon.

Tonight – Flurries with risk of snow squalls. Local amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 20. Wind chill minus 16 this evening and minus 27 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 87,789 184 28 2 156 2 Updated: February 7, 2021, 7:45 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. Editor’s Note: These may be referring to the cases at the Valard Camp in White River)

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

Guy Bourgouin, NDP MPP for Mushkegowuk-James Bay has written to Doug Ford (Feb. 4th) calling for emergency help to stop the spread of COVID-19 at Extendicare Kapuskasing and the community. Bourgouin is calling on the Ford government to take over the management of the nursing home saying the situation requires extraordinary measures on the part of the province, including the deployment of the Ontario Red Cross or the Canadian Armed Forces. Thirteen people have died to date in this outbreak.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, and Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make an announcement at 1 p.m. This announcement is expected to be the plans for gradually reopening the province.

Did you know? Today is the birthdate of Canadian fighter pilot Billy Bishop of Owen Sound, Ont. He became the top-scoring Canadian and Imperial ace of the First World War, being credited with 72 victories. He also was the first Canadian airman to win a Victoria Cross.