Sault Man wins in Boxing Day LOTTO 6/49 Draw

Darcy Nevers of Sault Ste. Marie has that “6/49 feeling” after winning a LOTTO 6/49 second prize worth $70,175.90 in the December 26, 2020 draw. He also won $2 on ENCORE bringing his total winnings to $70,177.90.

Darcy, a 35-year-old nurse said when he stopped at the store to check his ticket, he was shocked to find out he had a winner. “At first I didn’t believe it and said, ‘Are you sure?’ It was definitely a surprise!”

The married father of two said he shared the good news with his family and friends. “They were the first to know,” he smiled.

Plans for his win include paying some bills and possibly purchasing a new house.