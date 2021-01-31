Morning News – January 31st

Weather:

It is currently -18C with a windchill of -21C outside right now, so bundle up if you are headed outside.

Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 26 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 15. Wind chill minus 12 this evening and minus 19 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 84,529 165 18 1 147 2 Updated: January 30, 2021, 4:45 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection. *The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. (3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased. These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available. News Tidbits:



An increase in SSM’s opioid-related calls for the week of January 24 – 29, 2021 has prompted a warning from APH and SSM Paramedic Services. “Every week across Algoma we monitor suspected opioid poisonings, confirmed opioid poisonings and EMS responses to opioid poisoning events using 3 separate databases. We consider an alert to be triggered when we see counts above a certain limit that is calculated based on the previous 12 weeks of data,” says Jordan Robson, Epidemiologist at Algoma Public Health. An opioid poisoning occurs when a person uses more of a substance, or a combination of substances, than their body can handle. Opioid poisonings can be fatal.

“Opioid poisoning does not discriminate,” says Kristy Harper, manager of community wellness at Algoma Public Health, “and neither should we when it comes to getting people the health services and help they need. Anyone who uses drugs should carry naloxone and make sure they always have someone with them when they use.”

To reduce your risk of an opioid poisoning:



Call 911 immediately if you think someone is experiencing an opioid poisoning

Never use alone – if this is not possible, have someone you trust check on you

Always start with a low dose and increase slowly, especially if trying something new or restarting use. If you previously used substances regularly, but have not used for some time, do not take the same amount as before, because your body will not be used to it and will be at high risk of overdose.

Carry a naloxone kit

Never mix substances, including alcohol, as this increases your risk of overdose

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, when responding to an opioid poisoning, wear a mask if possible, wear the gloves provided in the naloxone kit and perform chest compression only CPR

Mental health and addiction support services in Algoma

The world has crop circles, but Northern Ontario has ‘snowshoe circles’! My thanks to Al Cresswell of CFNO for sharing a photo of snow shoe circles on Rongie Lake in Schreiber.

‘We are Water Protectors’ has won the 2021 Caldecott Medal, the 84th medal awarded. It was illustrated by Tlingit artist Michaela Goade and written by Carole Lindstrom, Turtle Mountain Band of Ojibwe. The richly illustrated book follows a young female protagonist standing up against the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline and was inspired by Indigenous-led movements across North America. This is the the first time an Indigenous person has ever won the Caldecott Medal.

Did you know? Today in 1865, The Congress passed the 13th Amendment, abolishing slavery in America (passes 121-24). Today in Hampstead, England in 1956, author of the Winnie the Pooh books, A. A. Milne died at age 74. He was 44, when his first Winnie the Pooh book was published (1926).

Reminder – If you have a milk coupon from the Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund, today is the last day to use them. The coupons expire on January 31st 2021. Circle K and the Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund will not honour them after January 31st.