The Municipality of Wawa is requesting bids on the following opportunities:
RFP 2026-01
REPLACE FLOORING at the MMCC
Issue Date: Monday, April 20, 2026
Closing Date: Friday, May 1, 2026 at 12:00 noon
RFP 2026-02
REPLACE FISH CLEANING BUILDING at the MUNICIPAL MARINA
Issue Date: Monday, April 20, 2026
Closing Date: Friday, May 1, 2026 at 12:00 noon
RFT 2026-01
SUPPLY & DELIVERY OF TRACTOR AND ATTACHMENTS
Issue Date: Monday, April 20, 2026
Closing Date: Friday, May 1, 2026, 12:00 noon
Interested Bidders are asked to go to the Municipal Bid & Tender Page to view the details, create a Bidding System Vendor account, Register and Submit your bid.
Latest posts by Ad Text (see all)
- Municipal Bids for Tender - April 23, 2026
- Request for Tender – Building Removal and Disposal Following Fire Damage - April 23, 2026
- WFHT – Employment Opportunity Full-time Registered Nurse - April 21, 2026