Breaking News

Municipal Bids for Tender

The Municipality of Wawa is requesting bids on the following opportunities:

RFP 2026-01

REPLACE FLOORING at the MMCC

Issue Date:         Monday, April 20, 2026

Closing Date:     Friday, May 1, 2026 at 12:00 noon

 

RFP 2026-02

REPLACE FISH CLEANING BUILDING at the MUNICIPAL MARINA

Issue Date:         Monday, April 20, 2026

Closing Date:     Friday, May 1, 2026 at 12:00 noon

RFT 2026-01

SUPPLY & DELIVERY OF TRACTOR AND ATTACHMENTS

Issue Date:       Monday, April 20, 2026

Closing Date:    Friday, May 1, 2026, 12:00 noon

 

Interested Bidders are asked to go to the Municipal Bid & Tender Page to view the details, create a Bidding System Vendor account, Register and Submit your bid.

Link

Ad Text
Latest posts by Ad Text (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*