Nipigon OPP – Investigation continues into Fatal Collision

One individual has been pronounced deceased following a two-vehicle collision near the Nipigon River Bridge on Highway 11-17 in the Township of Nipigon.

On Thursday, April 23, 2026, at approximately 8:45 p.m., members of the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call reporting a serious collision involving a transport truck and a SUV.

As a result of the collision, the 37-year-old driver of the SUV from the City of Ottawa was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two others in the car reported injuries and were taken to hospital. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Highway 11-17, Highway 11 and Highway 17 remained closed in the area for several hours for the on-site investigation, with assistance from the OPP Technical Collision Investigation and Reconstruction teams. The highways have since reopened. No charges are anticipated at this time.

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.