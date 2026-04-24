Breaking News

Friday Morning News – April 24

Weather:

Today Mainly cloudy. Showers beginning late this afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h this morning. High 10. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight Showers and drizzle. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 2.

News Tidbits:

  • Staff at the MMCC are looking for coaches for the upcoming Timbit Soccer, Baseball/T-Ball. Please send an email if you are interested to Melanie at the MMCC ([email protected])

 

Brenda Stockton
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