Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – April 23rd

Weather:

Today Mainly cloudy. 60% chance of showers this afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this morning. High 11. Wind chill -7 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight Partly cloudy. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low zero.

 

News Tidbits:

  • Congratulations to Tofino. On April 22nd, 2026, Tofino will become the first municipality in Canada to ban the sale of single-use plastic water bottles.
Brenda Stockton
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