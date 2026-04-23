Thursday Morning News – April 23rd

Weather:
|Today
|Mainly cloudy. 60% chance of showers this afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this morning. High 11. Wind chill -7 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.
|Tonight
|Partly cloudy. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low zero.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Tofino. On April 22nd, 2026, Tofino will become the first municipality in Canada to ban the sale of single-use plastic water bottles.
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