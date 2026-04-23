Hwy 17 Closed East of Nipigon

Highway 17 is completely closed at the Ruby Creek Culvert, Nipigon due to two vehicle collision. From the Schreiber Fire Department FB “Highway 17 is closed between Ruby Creek km 664, ( Corrigal Twp. east of Nipigon) to Highway 628 (Red Rock Highway) for a serious motor vehicle collision. Plan for a prolonged closure.”
In addition, There are three other collisions that have affected travel between Nipigon and Thunder Bay. 9:21 p.m.
- Collision on Hwy 11/17 has closed it in both Directions at the MTO Patrol Entrance (E), Nipigon. 9:23 p.m. This collision is on the Nipigon River Bridge, and social media reports that the collision is serious, to expect 10-12 hours of closusre.
- Collision on HWY 17 Both Directions at SEC HWY 628 (E) – TO RED ROCK, Nipigon. All lanes closed. 9:21 p.m.
- Collision on HWY 17 Eastbound at SEC HWY 587 – PASS LAKE RD (E), Thunder Bay. Lane and EAST shoulder closed. 10:51 p.m.
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