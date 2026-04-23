Hwy 17 Closed East of Nipigon

Highway 17 is completely closed at the Ruby Creek Culvert, Nipigon due to two vehicle collision. From the Schreiber Fire Department FB “Highway 17 is closed between Ruby Creek km 664, ( Corrigal Twp. east of Nipigon) to Highway 628 (Red Rock Highway) for a serious motor vehicle collision. Plan for a prolonged closure.”

In addition, There are three other collisions that have affected travel between Nipigon and Thunder Bay. 9:21 p.m.