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Request for Tender – Building Removal and Disposal Following Fire Damage

Superior Children’s Centre is requesting a tender for Building Removal and Disposal Following
Fire Damage.

The successful contractor will be responsible for:

  • Securing the site prior to work commencement
  • Obtaining all necessary permits and approvals
  • Safe demolition of the fire-damaged structure
  • Removal and proper disposal of all debris, including hazardous materials if present
  • Environmental protection measures (dust control, runoff prevention, etc.)
  • Site grading and leveling upon completion
  • Final site cleanup to leave the area safe and clear

Bidders must:

  • Be licensed and insured to perform demolition work
  • Provide proof of liability insurance and WSIB (or equivalent) coverage
  • Demonstrate experience with fire-damaged structure removal
  • Comply with all local, provincial, and federal regulations
  • Provide references for similar completed projects

Tenders must be submitted no later than: May 8, 2026

Closing Date: May 8, 2026

Submit to:
Chrystal Morden – Executive Director
41 Algoma Street, Wawa, ON POS 1K0 – Box 1157
Email: [email protected]

Late submissions will not be accepted.

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