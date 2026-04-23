Request for Tender – Building Removal and Disposal Following Fire Damage

Superior Children’s Centre is requesting a tender for Building Removal and Disposal Following
Fire Damage.
The successful contractor will be responsible for:
- Securing the site prior to work commencement
- Obtaining all necessary permits and approvals
- Safe demolition of the fire-damaged structure
- Removal and proper disposal of all debris, including hazardous materials if present
- Environmental protection measures (dust control, runoff prevention, etc.)
- Site grading and leveling upon completion
- Final site cleanup to leave the area safe and clear
Bidders must:
- Be licensed and insured to perform demolition work
- Provide proof of liability insurance and WSIB (or equivalent) coverage
- Demonstrate experience with fire-damaged structure removal
- Comply with all local, provincial, and federal regulations
- Provide references for similar completed projects
Tenders must be submitted no later than: May 8, 2026
Closing Date: May 8, 2026
Submit to:
Chrystal Morden – Executive Director
41 Algoma Street, Wawa, ON POS 1K0 – Box 1157
Email: [email protected]
Late submissions will not be accepted.
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