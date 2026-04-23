Request for Tender – Building Removal and Disposal Following Fire Damage

Superior Children’s Centre is requesting a tender for Building Removal and Disposal Following

Fire Damage.

The successful contractor will be responsible for:

Securing the site prior to work commencement

Obtaining all necessary permits and approvals

Safe demolition of the fire-damaged structure

Removal and proper disposal of all debris, including hazardous materials if present

Environmental protection measures (dust control, runoff prevention, etc.)

Site grading and leveling upon completion

Final site cleanup to leave the area safe and clear

Bidders must:

Be licensed and insured to perform demolition work

Provide proof of liability insurance and WSIB (or equivalent) coverage

Demonstrate experience with fire-damaged structure removal

Comply with all local, provincial, and federal regulations

Provide references for similar completed projects

Tenders must be submitted no later than: May 8, 2026

Closing Date: May 8, 2026

Submit to:

Chrystal Morden – Executive Director

41 Algoma Street, Wawa, ON POS 1K0 – Box 1157

Email: [email protected]

Late submissions will not be accepted.