Victim identified in Hwy 556 snowmobile collision

On January 24, 2021, the Sault Ste Marie Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a snowmobile collision on Highway 556 near Ranger Lake in Snow Township.

A collision between a pick-up truck and snowmobile occurred. The snowmobile operator, 40 year old Michael TREMBLAY from Sault Ste Marie was pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS).