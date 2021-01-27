Between the Covers – January 27

On the 7- Day Shelf this week are; “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly, “Fortune and Glory Tantalizing Twenty-Seven” by Janet Evanovich, “Marauder” a novel of the Oregon Files by Clive Cussler and Boyd Morrison, “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” by Emmanuel Acho and “White Ivy” by Susie Yang.

New Movies on the shelf are “The Office Season Four”, “21 Bridges” “The Farewell” and for the kids “The Angry Birds Movie 2”!

Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 Lockdown the After School Program will be suspended until further notice. Stay Safe everyone!

The Wawa Public Library is the place to sign up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library! This program provides FREE books on a monthly basis for children ages 0-5! Call or email the Wawa Public Library and sign up today. Our local contact is Cathy Cannon and she can be reached 705-856-2250 or email at [email protected].

You can browse our great selection of books, magazines, DVD’s, Blu-rays, Audiobooks, French books, and more by accessing our website at wawa.olsn.ca. And don’t forget our awesome Children’s collection! All of our collections are available for Curbside Pick-up.

Our dropbox is in place throughout the lockdown for all returns. Please do not deposit batteries or ink cartridges in the dropbox as they may damage our books.

The Wawa Public Library also has many other services available such as photocopying, faxing, laminating, printing, and conversion of VHS to DVD. Please call or e-mail us to access these services through the lockdown.