SE OPP Wawa – Arrest made after domestic dispute

On January 23, 2021, at approximately 3:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the report of a domestic dispute in Wawa. As a result of the investigation, a 51-year-old person, from Wawa, was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC) (Two Counts), and

Failure to comply with undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the CC (Four Counts).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in March 2021, in Wawa.