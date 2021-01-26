Morning News – January 25th

Weather:

Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 25 this morning and minus 20 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 25. Wind chill minus 21 this evening and minus 29 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma.

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:



The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has been delivered to some northeastern health units. Yesterday, January 25th, North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit, and Timiskaming Health Unit have received vaccines. Public Health Sudbury & Districts is expecting in the coming weeks. The Porcupine Health Unit, which covers Timmins and area, is slated to give an update on their vaccination program today. There has not been a date announced for Algoma Public Health. Test results are showing that the COVID-19 variant may be in Sudbury. Further testing is underway to confirm that, “The individual involved is doing well and has a history of international travel, which requires a 14-day quarantine period following return to Canada,” said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, medical officer of health. Reports are that vaccination with the Moderna #COVID19 Vaccine has produced neutralizing titers against all key emerging variants tested, including B.1.1.7 and B.1.351, first identified in the UK and Republic of South Africa, respectively. (Moderna)

Did you know? Our neighbour, Michigan became the 26th state in 1837.