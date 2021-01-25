Ontario Investing $200 Million in Local Infrastructure

The Honourable Laurie Scott, Minister of Infrastructure has announced a $200-million investment in municipalities through the 2021 Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF) to help 424 small, rural and northern communities build and repair roads, bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure. Wawa will be receiving $270,157. The table below shows Wawa’s neighbouring communities and the funding they will receive.

“COVID-19 has created challenges for everyone, including our municipal partners,” said Laurie Scott, Minister of Infrastructure. “By making this stable, predictable investment, our government is not only improving critical infrastructure, we are strengthening local economies, creating jobs and laying the foundation for our long-term recovery.”

OCIF helps eligible communities invest in local infrastructure and asset management planning to address their priority needs. This annual municipal investment provided through OCIF for local infrastructure in communities across Ontario will contribute to the province’s economic recovery and growth in the coming year.