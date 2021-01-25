Breaking News

Ontario Investing $200 Million in Local Infrastructure

The Honourable Laurie Scott, Minister of Infrastructure has announced a $200-million investment in municipalities through the 2021 Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF) to help 424 small, rural and northern communities build and repair roads, bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure. Wawa will be receiving $270,157. The table below shows Wawa’s neighbouring communities and the funding they will receive.

“COVID-19 has created challenges for everyone, including our municipal partners,” said Laurie Scott, Minister of Infrastructure. “By making this stable, predictable investment, our government is not only improving critical infrastructure, we are strengthening local economies, creating jobs and laying the foundation for our long-term recovery.”

OCIF helps eligible communities invest in local infrastructure and asset management planning to address their priority needs. This annual municipal investment provided through OCIF for local infrastructure in communities across Ontario will contribute to the province’s economic recovery and growth in the coming year.

 

Municipality 2015 Grant 2016 Grant 2017 Grant 2018 Grant 2019 Grant 2020 Grant 2021 Grant
Township of Chapleau 34,395 34,395 55,522 78,357 117,778 138,091 138,091
Township of Dubreuilville 25,000 25,000 50,000 60,705 94,077 94,414 94,414
Township of Hornepayne 42,128 42,128 77,019 109,088 161,293 161,925 161,925
Township of Manitouwadge 57,091 57,091 102,473 144,269 213,792 213,294 213,294
Town of Marathon 51,182 51,182 90,894 128,366 193,744 193,982 193,982
Municipality of Wawa 36,858 36,858 75,044 106,155 161,743 270,157 270,157
Township of White River 33,948 33,948 60,269 85,586 131,812 131,969 131,969
