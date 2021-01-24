SIU begins investigation into death on Albert Street, SSM

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 30-year-old man last night in Sault Ste. Marie.

Preliminary information suggests the following:

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on January 23, 2021, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service officers were dispatched to an apartment building located at 725 Albert Street East for an unwanted person. It had been reported that a man was in the lobby and was in possession of a knife.

Upon arrival, officers located the man and requested numerous times that he drop the knife. When the man would not drop the knife, a conducted energy weapon was deployed by officers.

The man proceeded to harm himself.

He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 8:41 p.m.

Four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case. One subject officer and eight witness officers have been designated.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

