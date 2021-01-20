Happenings at Wawa First United Church – January 20, Third Sunday After Epiphany

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 24 January 2021
Jonah 3: 1-5, 10 Jonah calls Nineveh to repent.
Psalm 62: 5-12 Be still, my soul, and wait for God.
1 Corinthians 7: 29-31 The time is short for the present form of the world.
Mark 1: 14-20 Jesus calls Simon, Andrew, James & John.
To Ponder: What is the longest you have spent in silence ?
What is your relationship with silence ?
Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518.
The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home.
