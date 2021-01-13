Happenings at Wawa First United Church – Second Sunday after Epiphany

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 17 January 2021

1 Samuel 3: 1-10, (11-20) God calls Samuel

Psalm 139:1-6,13-`8 God has searched me & known me.

1 Corinthians 6:12-20 Your body is a temple of God’s Spirit.

John 1:43-51 Jesus calls Philip & Nathaniel.

To Ponder: When have you ever thought that you were too (fill in the blank) to be called by God? Why?

Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them.

If you would like to be included please call 856-1518

The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home.