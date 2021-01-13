BÉLANGER, Nicole

Décédée soudainement chez elle à Dubreuilville le dimanche 3 janvier, 2021 à l’âge de 61 ans. Épouse bien-aimée de Michel Bélanger depuis 45 ans. Mère adorée de Nathalie Bélanger (Kevin Tremblay), Julie Bélanger (Patrick Sigouin) et Jessica Bélanger. Grand-mère de Emma Tremblay, Becca Tremblay, Miguel Sigouin, Clara Sigouin, Logan Zotter, Liam Zotter et Landen Zotter. Fille bien-aimée de Jeanne D’Arc Berthiaume et feu Raymond Berthiaume. Sœur de Danielle Casavant (Mario), Micheline Berthiaume, Pierre Berthiaume, Yves Berthiaume, Lucie Moynihan (Mike), France Berthiaume (feu Jean-Pierre Létourneau). Se souviendront d’elle ses nombreux neveux et nombreuses nièces. Nicole aimait beaucoup, était protectrice et se souciait de sa famille qui était sa priorité.

Épouse dévouée de son tendre époux pour 45 ans, elle adorait passer du temps avec lui, ses enfants et petits-enfants. Une femme remarquable qui chérissait sa famille, elle leur accordait toujours un amour inconditionnel et se donnait entièrement pour eux, auprès de qui elle trouvait amour et réconfort.

L’incinération a déjà eu lieu au River’s Edge Cremation Centre à Sault Ste. Marie. Un service commémoratif aura lieu à une date ultérieur quand les mesures en place en raison de la COVID-19 seront levées.

Arrangements funéraires confiés à la firme Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa.

Passed away unexpectedly at her home in Dubreuilville on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at the age of 61 years. Loving wife of Michel Bélanger for 45 years. Adored mother of Nathalie Bélanger (Kevin Tremblay), Julie Bélanger (Patrick Sigouin), and Jessica Bélanger. Proud grandmother of Emma Tremblay, Becca Tremblay, Miguel Sigouin, Clara Sigouin, Logan Zotter, Liam Zotter, and Landen Zotter. Beloved daughter of Jeanne D’Arc Berthiaume and the late Raymond Berthiaume. Dear sister of Danielle Casavant (Mario), Micheline Berthiaume, Pierre Berthiaume, Yves Berthiaume, Lucie Moynihan (Mike), France Berthiaume (late Jean-Pierre Letourneau). She will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Nicole was loving, protective, and always caring for her family. They were always her priority.

Being a devoted wife to her loving husband for 45 beautiful years, she found comfort in loving and spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was a remarkable woman who cherished her family, she would constantly provide unconditional love and support for her loved ones. She found comfort in loving and spending time with her family.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A memorial service will be held at a later date when the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa.