APH Issues Instructions and Recommendations to School Boards serving Algoma District

Dr. Jennifer Loo, Medical Officer of Health and CEO for Algoma Public Health has issued instructions and recommendations to school boards within the geographical area served by Algoma Public Health under Ontario Regulations 82/20 Section 2(2) of the Reopening Ontario Act, 2020, S.O. 2020, c.17.

For high schools (Gr. 9-12) located in Sault Ste. Marie, these instructions mean that there will be a delay in in-person learning until at least January 25, 2021. Those with special education needs who require in-person learning may continue to be accommodated.

For Sault Ste. Marie elementary schools, and all other schools outside of Sault Ste. Marie throughout Algoma, based on strong recommendations from APH, school boards will provide parents and students with the choice of online/remote or in-person learning. Those who are able may choose to continue school remotely for the time being. For students and families with learning, health, essential work, or other needs, in-person learning will be available.

“COVID-19 activity is not the same throughout the north, nor throughout Algoma,” says Dr. Jennifer Loo, Medical Officer of Health. “In local areas where there has been an increase in COVID-19 activity, there is a vital need to keep strong preventive measures in place. At the same time, we must work together to minimize impacts on student learning, to support the school community, and to support families and essential worker parents, who depend on in-person learning, and whose essential work is critical to the pandemic response.”

APH is committed to working with school boards and supporting Algoma learners, families and school communities. The full instructions and recommendations can be viewed here.

Students and parents are encouraged to visit their school website for further details and updates.

As of December 21, 2020, as part of the Provincewide Shutdown , the Chief Medical Officer of Health is advising all Ontarians to stay home as much as possible, with trips outside the home limited to necessities such as food, medication, medical appointments, or supporting vulnerable community members.

