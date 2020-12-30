Morning News – December 30

Weather:



Snow at times heavy. Amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 13 this morning and minus 5 this afternoon.

Tonight – Snow ending late this evening then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low minus 12. Wind chill near minus 15.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Snowfall with total amounts of about 15 cm is expected.

Snow has moved into the region and will persist for much of the day today. The snow may fall heavily at times, particularly this morning.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 20 cm is expected.

Snow has moved into the region and will persist for much of the day today. The snow may fall heavily at times, particularly this morning. Total snowfall accumulations near 15 cm are expected. A few locations may receive in excess of 20 cm by tonight due to lake effect snow bands from Lake Superior that will set up this evening.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 71,544 65 3 (0)* 62 0 Updated: December 29, 2020, 11:15 a.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection. *The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. (3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased. These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

Superior East OPP warned that skating of the little lake between the Upper and Lower Silver Falls is not a good idea! This area is part of the river that is downriver from the dams, and water levels may rise unexpectedly. Wawa-news would advise that skating on the cleared area of Wawa Lake is a much better idea.

After many people in Canada, and even in Wawa who gave up their travel plans not only to warmer, sunnier places but to share the holiday season with family and/or friends; it is very disappointing that many politicians have done just that in defiance of everyone saying “stay home – stay safe”. Quebec Liberal MNA Pierre Arcand is in Barbados and Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips is in St. Barts. MPP Randy Hillier (Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston) made the news again – he stayed ‘home’ but broke Ontario recommendations by celebrating with a Christmas gathering with 14 other people.