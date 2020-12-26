Weather:
Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this morning. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 24 this morning and minus 18 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 22. Wind chill minus 19 this evening and minus 27 overnight.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases (2)
|Active
cases
|Resolved
cases (3)
|Deceased
|70,278
|64
|2 (2)*
|62
|0
|Updated: December 24, 2020, 1:45 p.m.
(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.
(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.
*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma.
(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.
- These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.
- Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.
News Tidbits:
A Huge Thank You to Evolugen who donated $4,000 to the Wawa Community Food Bank!
- APH Records COVID-19 Case #65 - December 26, 2020
- Morning News – Happy Boxing Day - December 26, 2020
- Morning News – Merry Christmas - December 25, 2020