Morning News – Happy Boxing Day

Weather:

Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this morning. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 24 this morning and minus 18 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 22. Wind chill minus 19 this evening and minus 27 overnight.

 Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1)  Confirmed
cases (2)		 Active
cases		 Resolved
cases (3)		 Deceased
70,278 64 2 (2)*  62 0
Updated: December 24, 2020, 1:45 p.m.

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma.  These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count.  APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma.

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

  • These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.
  • Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

A Huge Thank You to Evolugen who donated $4,000 to the Wawa Community Food Bank!

The winners of the 3rd annual Hawk Junction Christmas Lighting Contest are:
First: Matt & Nicole Lanktree of Finn Town
Second: Peter & Christine Stoycheff
Third: Michel & Cindy Lacroix

 

 

