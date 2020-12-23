Morning News – December 23

Weather:



Periods of snow except periods of rain near Lake Superior. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h early this morning. Temperature steady near plus 2. Wind chill minus 7 this morning.

Tonight – Periods of snow except periods of rain near Lake Superior. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 11 overnight.

Special Weather Statement – Significant snowfall expected today.

Snow will continue today and may mix with rain, predominantly near to the shoreline of Lake Superior before transitioning back to snow tonight.

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are expected by Thursday evening. Snowfall amounts will likely be less than 10 cm near the shoreline of Lake Superior due to a mix of wet snow and rain expected there today.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 69,550 63 1 (3)* 62 0 Updated: December 22, 2020, 4:55 p.m.

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of. (2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection. *The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. (3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased. These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

The OEB has set new electricity prices for households and small businesses for January 1 to January 28, 2021. In accordance with regulatory amendments made today, all consumers on the Regulated Price Plan will pay a fixed price of 8.5 ¢/kWh for all the electricity they consume, regardless of the time of day or the total volume consumed.

As part of our Made-in-Ontario Environment Plan, we’re proposing updates to the ministry’s Statement of Environmental Values to better reflect our mandate and priorities. Learn more about our proposed amendments and have your say: ero.ontario.ca/notice/019-2826

As a result of the Provincewide Shutdown, on December 26, the Ontario government will cancel all in-vehicle passenger tests across Northern Ontario until January 9 and for all 27 public health unit regions in Southern Ontario until January 23. Road test cancellations are without penalty. DriveTest clients will receive a credit in the system in order to rebook their test when the Provincewide Shutdown period ends and the region is at a lower-risk COVID-19 level.