Between the Covers – December 23

On the 7-Day Shelf this week are; “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama, “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult, “The Coast to Coast Murders” by James Patterson and J.D. Barker, “Elsewhere” by Dean Koontz, “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks.
New Movies on the shelf are “The Office Season Two”, “Eight Below”, “Mulan” available in Blu-Ray and DVD and “Arctic Dogs”!
We have just catalogued an issue of Canada’s History. This is a new magazine that has been added to our collection. Come on in and check it out!
There will be no programming over the Holidays. Please join Indiana on Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 when programming resumes. Merry Christmas to all!
The Wawa Public Library will be closed for the Christmas Holidays beginning Thursday, December 24th 2020 until Monday, January 4th 2021. We will be open on Tuesday, January 5th, 2021! The Drop Box will be open for all returns during this time!
The WPL is Open. We will be allowing five people in at a time for no more than 15 minutes at a time.Anyone wishing to use the public computers must call ahead to book a 30 minute slot. Masks must be worn, social distancing must be respected and hand sanitizer will be provided. We will ask that you read a questionnaire prior to entering the library. Only the main library entrance will be available at this time. Our hours are Tuesday-Friday from 11:00am-4:00pm. You will be required to leave your name and contact info so that we may complete a Daily Contact Tracing form.
Returning Library Materials - The drop box will remain open at all times. All library materials will be returned in the drop box, not the circulation desk.
All library materials go through a sanitization process before they are checked out to the public. When materials are returned through the Book Drop, we are using gloves to handle material and then all material sit in a box for a minimum of 72 hours, then removed and checked in and wiped down with 70% alcohol solution and placed on the book cart. The material will sit on the cart for a minimum of 72 hours.After that, materials are returned to the collection and ready to be checked out again. For those not comfortable entering public buildings, we will continue curbside pickup.
The Wawa Public Library (WPL) has a great selection of books, periodicals (magazines), DVD’s, Blu-rays, audiobooks, French books, and Children’s collection!
The Library offers photocopying, faxing, laminating, printing, and VHS to DVD conversion. Free WiFi is available at the library, with 4 public computers and 3 iPads for public use.The Wawa Public Library also recycles your batteries and ink cartridges!
Online - WPL (wawa.olsn.ca), Wawa History page ( www.wawahistory.wawa.cc). The WPL also has a Facebook Page and one for the Summer Program, posting daily to keep you updated.Be sure to check out the E-Resources page.
TELEPHONE – 705-856-2244 ext. 290 for the circulation desk or ext. 291 for the librarian’s office, or email at [email protected]
LIBRARY MEMBERSHIP is FREE to residents of the Municipality of Wawa and contracting communities.We can also issue a non-resident library card for a fee of $10.00 per month or $95.00 per year.
