Between the Covers – December 23

On the 7-Day Shelf this week are; “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama, “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult, “The Coast to Coast Murders” by James Patterson and J.D. Barker, “Elsewhere” by Dean Koontz, “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks.

New Movies on the shelf are “The Office Season Two”, “Eight Below”, “Mulan” available in Blu-Ray and DVD and “Arctic Dogs”!

We have just catalogued an issue of Canada’s History. This is a new magazine that has been added to our collection. Come on in and check it out!

There will be no programming over the Holidays. Please join Indiana on Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 when programming resumes. Merry Christmas to all!

The Wawa Public Library will be closed for the Christmas Holidays beginning Thursday, December 24th 2020 until Monday, January 4th 2021. We will be open on Tuesday, January 5th, 2021! The Drop Box will be open for all returns during this time!