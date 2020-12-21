Morning News – December 21

posted 6:56 a.m.

Weather:



Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 3 this morning and minus 11 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 11 this evening and minus 16 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 68,172 62 0 62 0 Updated: December 18, 2020, 1:28 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased. These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

There has been no official confirmation yet, but it looks like the Ontario Government will be implementing a shutdown on Christmas Eve. A 28-day shutdown for Southern Ontario, and a 14-day for Northern Ontario. Public Health Ontario has reported 2,316 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto and Co-Chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, will hold a media briefing to present updated modelling on the province’s ongoing response to the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at 11 a.m.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, and Dr. Naveed Mohammad, President and CEO, William Osler Health System, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.

Tonight is the best night to see the “Great Conjunction”. At 5:30 tonight Jupiter/Saturn will be a few degrees above the horizon. The best place to see it may be from the back of the Wawa Motor Inn overlooking the Magpie Valley if the skies are clear.