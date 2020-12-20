Morning News – December 20

Weather:



Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries this morning. Periods of snow beginning near noon. Risk of freezing drizzle. Local amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near zero.

Tonight – Periods of snow ending this evening then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle this evening and overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Winter Weather Travel Advisory:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Southerly winds ahead of a cold front continue to generate lake enhanced snow for the region this morning. Reduced visibility in falling snow and snow covered roads could potentially lead to difficult driving conditions, especially along Highway 17. An additional snowfall amount of 2 to 4 cm is expected. Conditions should improve later this morning as the southerly winds weaken.

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health):

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 68,172 62 0 62 0 Updated: December 18, 2020, 1:28 p.m.

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.