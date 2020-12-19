Morning News – December 19

Weather:



Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. High plus 1. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries overnight with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 overnight. Temperature steady near zero. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Winter Weather Travel Advisory:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Southerly winds ahead of a cold front continue to generate lake enhanced snow for the region this morning. Reduced visibility in falling snow and snow covered roads could potentially lead to difficult driving conditions, especially along Highway 17. An additional snowfall amount of 2 to 4 cm is expected. Conditions should improve later this morning as the southerly winds weaken.

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health):

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 68,172 62 0 62 0 Updated: December 17, 2:04 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review. Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.



News Tidbits:

This morning, December 19, at 12:01 a.m. Food delivery companies will be required to limit the rates they charge to 20% for each transaction — with no more than 15% for commission for food delivery services. The cap applies in areas where indoor dining is prohibited, to help restaurants stay in business and continue contributing to their communities. If indoor dining is prohibited in new regions, the cap will also apply in those locations.