Snow Squall Watch Ends – Winter Weather Travel Advisory in Effect

At 4:33 Environment Canada ended the snow squall watch for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

In exchange, a Winter Weather Travel Advisory has been issued for this evening and overnight for Wawa – Pukaskwa Park – White River and Dubreuilville

EC explains that, “a cold front moving across northern Ontario this evening will bring southerly winds over lake Superior ahead of the front that may generate enhanced snowfall amounts. Heavy bursts of snow and significantly reduced visibilities at times can be expected this evening and overnight. Travel along Highway 17 during this time may be hazardous.”

In all, a total accumulation of 10 to 15 cm of snow is possible by Saturday morning. Areas closer to Lake Superior may accumulate less snow than areas further inland.

Wawa-news would like for all holiday travellers to make their travel plans carefully, and plan for poor road conditions and possible road closures.