Merry Christmas from St. Monica’s Parish

Due to current strict COVID-19 guidelines, our Christmas Eve masses will be restricted to parishioners and guests who have pre-registered for the services.

We pray that by this time next year, the COVID-19 Pandemic will have been controlled, and once again we can welcome everyone to our Christmas Eve services.

Enjoy the Christmas season – and just as important- everyone stay safe.

