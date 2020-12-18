Merry Christmas from St. Monica’s Parish!
Due to current strict COVID-19 guidelines, our Christmas Eve masses will be restricted to parishioners and guests who have pre-registered for the services.
We pray that by this time next year, the COVID-19 Pandemic will have been controlled, and once again we can welcome everyone to our Christmas Eve services.
Enjoy the Christmas season – and just as important- everyone stay safe.
