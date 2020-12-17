Ontario Declares Santa Claus an Essential Service

“As children across Ontario count down the days to Christmas with excitement, I want to reassure all the boys and girls out there that Santa is still coming this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Premier, I have requested that the Lieutenant Governor issue a proclamation designating Santa Claus as an essential service provider and authorized to deliver toys, treats and good cheer to the children of Ontario. The Elves’ Toy Workshop is also proclaimed an essential manufacturing business and authorized to supply Santa Claus with toys and gifts. Finally, Santa’s Reindeer, including Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph, are proclaimed essential transportation service providers and permitted to pull Santa’s sleigh across every part of Ontario.

Santa and his reindeer have one of the most essential jobs of all, delivering toys to all the good children in Ontario and around the world every Christmas Eve. While this Christmas is different than any other, Santa is taking every safety precaution necessary and will continue to make his rounds.

I would like to thank Santa Claus, the elves, reindeer and all of Ontario’s essential workers this holiday season. From nurses to construction workers, personal care workers to grocery store clerks and so many other essential workers, we are grateful for the hard work you have done all year long.

From my family to yours, I want to wish everyone a healthy and safe Merry Christmas and a wonderful holiday season!”