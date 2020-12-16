Ontario Unveils New Comprehensive Plan to Combat Poverty

The Ontario government released its new Poverty Reduction Strategy today which will help more people get back to work and participate in the province’s economic recovery from COVID-19. The five-year strategy outlines key initiatives that will help connect people experiencing poverty with education, skills training, health and other supports, while helping people keep more of their hard-earned money.

“While COVID-19 has taken a toll on the economy, we recognize it has had a greater impact on youth, women, Black and racialized, and Indigenous workers,” said Todd Smith, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services. “Without coordinated action, there is a real risk many people will find it harder to escape poverty.”

The new strategy Building a Strong Foundation for Success: Reducing Poverty in Ontario was developed after extensive consultation, including an online survey and engagement with Indigenous partners and municipal committees. It is focused on:

Encouraging job creation and connecting people to employment – making investments in education, employment services, and training programs so people can get the skills and experience they need.

– making investments in education, employment services, and training programs so people can get the skills and experience they need. Connecting people with the right supports and services – improving access to supports that address health and well-being and enabling access to education, training, and employment, leading to increased community participation.

– improving access to supports that address health and well-being and enabling access to education, training, and employment, leading to increased community participation. Making life more affordable and building financial resiliency – reducing the cost of living, protecting consumers, and helping people keep more of their hard-earned money.

– reducing the cost of living, protecting consumers, and helping people keep more of their hard-earned money. Accelerating action and driving progress – using evidence and working across sectors to support economic recovery and developing integrated solutions that better connect the province’s health, social, and economic systems.

“Though COVID-19 has presented many new social and economic challenges, our government is committed to mitigating the damage caused by the outbreak. Our new poverty reduction strategy will play a key part in Ontario’s economic recovery and long-term economic growth,” said Minister Smith.

“Employment services and training programs can play a critical role in helping people lift themselves out of poverty and manage through these difficult times,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development. “That’s why we continue to invest in new programs and improve our existing services to help people find and keep good jobs. This is part of Ontario’s comprehensive effort to continue to protect and support workers, and to help those who have been particularly hard hit by job losses because of COVID-19.”

The strategy leverages investments made in the province’s 2020 Budget, Ontario’s Action Plan: Protect, Support and Recover, which commits $45 billion over three years to support individuals, families, and job creators impacted by COVID-19, and lays the groundwork for a robust long-term economic recovery for the province. Some initiatives include: