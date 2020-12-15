East Algoma OPP – Investigation Continues into Fatal Collision on Highway 548

On December 14, 2020 at approximately 11:34 a.m., members from the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), members from the OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) Unit, St Joseph Fire Department and Algoma Paramedic Services responded to a two vehicle motor vehicle collision on Highway 548 south of Humbug Point Road and V Line Road in St. Joseph Township.

Investigation determined a car was northbound on Hwy 548 (also known as Bridge Road) when it lost control, entered the oncoming lane and collided with a pick-up truck. The two occupants of the pick-up truck were transported to local hospital in Richards Landing with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, Herman EISELE, age 87 from Hilton Beach was transported to local hospital where he pronounced deceased.

The Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS) is also involved with the investigation and a post mortem examination will be taking place in Sault Ste Marie. A date for the examination is not known at this time.

The investigation is still on-going.