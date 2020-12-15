Charges Laid in September Motorycle Collision

On September 22, 2020, at approximately 5:04 p.m., members from the Kirkland Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision (MVC) involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle, on Highway 66 in McGarry Township.

As a result of the investigation, Gabriel SIMARD, age 22, of Cheney, Ontario, has been charged with the following:

Causing Death by Criminal Negligence, contrary to section 220(b) of the Criminal Code, and

Careless Driving Causing Death, contrary to section 130(3) of the Highway Traffic Act.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kirkland Lake on February 4, 2021.