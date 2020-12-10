Nipissing OPP investigate Body found in Eden Township

On December 8, 2020 at approximately 3 p.m., members of the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a body that had been located off of Tilton Lake Road, Eden Township.

At this time, the identity of the deceased has not been confirmed.

With the assistance of the Nipissing West OPP Crime Unit and the OPP Forensic Identification Service (FIS), and under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) the investigation is continuing.

The Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS) is also involved with the investigation. A post mortem examination is scheduled to take place on December 10, 2020 in Sudbury.

The public can expect to see a large police presence in that area as several specialty units have been deployed to assist. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

The OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times. The OPP’s website, opp.ca contains a number of useful resources, tips and links.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on this incident to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at p3tips.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.