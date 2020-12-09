Morning News – December 9

Weather:



Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries or drizzle. Risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. High plus 2. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health):

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 65,081 61 1 60 0 Updated: December 8, 11:00 a.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review. Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.



News Tidbits:

Sault Ste. Marie will have a new twin-pad facility that could open in September 2022. It will replace the W.J. McMeeken Centre.

With regret the Shadows of the Mind Film Festival has cancelled the February 2021 festival due to COVID-19. They have compiled a list of their best 10 films over the past decade and invites everyone to check out these titles by visiting our website at shadowsfilmfest.com