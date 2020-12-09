Between the Covers – December 9

The Wawa Public Library will be closed for the Christmas Holidays beginning Thursday, December 24th 2020 until Tuesday, January 5th 2020. The Drop Box will be open for all returns during this time!





New Books no the 7-Day shelf this week are; “The Last Story of Mina Lee” by Nancy Jooyoun Kim, “Thick as Thieves” by Sandra Brown, “The Midwife Murders” by James Patterson and Richard Dilallo and “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson.





New movies are “Boyhood”, “The Horse Whisperer”, “Us” and “Portrait of a Lady On Fire”! Come on in and check it out





Join Indiana on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday for amazing stories, fun crafts and drawing, and some awesome S.T.E.A.M. experiments starting at 4:15! Due to Covid 19, the AfterSchool Program is on-line so tune in to our Facebook page @wplafterschool and take part in these awesome activities. There are a limited amount of prepared craft and clay bags for anyone who may need materials. They can be picked up at the library Tuesday-Friday between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm! Check it out!





We have a great selection of magazines available for checkout. The newer magazines are one-week lending and the older ones are three weeks lending. There is something for everyone! If you want to know what the stars are up to, we have People magazine and if you are interested in what is happening around the world, check out the “McClean’s” magazine or “National Geographic”. Are you looking for some new holiday recipes? You can check out





“A Taste Of Home” or “Food Network” Also new is the magazine “Good Times” which is geared to seniors with some helpful tips on managing money and exercise and good nutrition. We have magazines for the cooks, the home decorators, the quilters, and the fishermen. We also French magazines. All you need is your library card.