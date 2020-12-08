Students create stress balls

In her role as a social worker for the Consortium pour les élèves du nord de l’Ontario (CÉNO), Ms. Sophie Caron visits students at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) on a regular basis. During her visits, Ms. Caron leads sessions designed to help students to better manage stress and anxiety.

During her last visit, Ms. Sophie met grade 4 students in Mr. Éric Comtois’ class. This session piqued the interest of students and led to several discussions among class members. Informed by his students of their wishes to make stress balls, Mr. Éric changed the schedule for the day. As a result, the whole class got down to work and students were able to make original and very useful stress balls!