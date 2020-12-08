Morning News – December 8

Weather:



Flurries with risk of freezing drizzle. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light late this afternoon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 7 this morning.

Tonight- Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 4 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health):

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 64,827 61 1 60 0 Updated: December 4, 11:30 a.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review. Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.



News Tidbits:

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Charles ‘Chuck’ Yeager, World War II fighter pilot, and test pilot who was the first to break the sound barrier has died at the age of 97. He has now slipped the surly bonds of earth.



During its inaugural December 4, 2020 board meeting, Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon school trustees re-elected Mr. André Bidal as President for the 2020-2021 school year. Ms. Suzanne Salituri was elected to serve as Vice-President for the same term.

Peter Bethlenfalvy, President of the Treasury Board, will respond to the Financial Accountability Officer’s update on Ontario’s spending at 9 a.m.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and General Rick Hillier (retired), Chair of the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force, to tour a research facility at University Health Network to inspect the equipment necessary to store COVID-19 vaccines at 1 p.m. today.

