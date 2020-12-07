SE OPP Wawa – Officers investigate Fungus Lake Break-ins

On November 27, 2020, members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the report of a break and enter at a seasonal residence on Fungus Lake Road (Dahl Township).

During the investigation, police found that five cottages had been broken into and rummaged through. The break-ins are believed to have taken place sometime between November 13 and November 27, 2020. There are currently no suspects.

If you were in the area during this time, or have any information regarding these incidents, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.p3tips.com. You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000 if an arrest is made.