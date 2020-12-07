Morning News – December 7

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries this afternoon with risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill near minus 8. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries and risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 8 this evening.

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)



Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 63,945 61 1 60 0 Updated: December 4, 11:30 a.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

Reminder – Seniors Active Fit is cancelled today Monday, December 7. Rescheduled to Tuesday, December 8 at 9:30 am.

At a Festive RIDE checkpoint on Hwy 667, Superior East OPP officers located suspected cocaine and methamphetamine along with over $10000. Several cell phones, unmarked cigarettes, edged weapons and bear spray were also seized. Two people were charged.



It was disappointing to hear that Stokely Creek Lodge has announced it will not reopen this winter due to COVID-19’s financial impact.

Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing will make an announcement at 9 a.m.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and General Rick Hillier (retired), Chair of the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force, to provide an update on the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines at 1 p.m.