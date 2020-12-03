Morning News – December 3

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming west 20 km/h near noon. High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 9. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – A few flurries ending near midnight then cloudy. Local amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 3 this evening and minus 15 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)



Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 63,308 61 3 58 0 Updated: December 2, 3:30 a.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits –

The deadline to get your application in for the 2020 Wawa Christmas Hamper is coming up tomorrow, December 4th. You can pick your application form at the Municipal Office or at the Wawa Food Bank on Wednesday.

Manitouwadge has its first case of Covid-19, and there are now three cases in Marathon.

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, will be joined by leading stakeholders in the tourism industry to make an announcement in support of the sector as they work to safely reconnect Ontarians with their communities at 12 Noon.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, and Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.