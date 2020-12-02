Morning News – December 2

Weather – Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 18 this morning and minus 6 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. 30 percent chance of flurries late this evening and overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 12.

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)



Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 63,003 60 3 57 0 Updated: December 1, 11:00 a.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits –

The deadline to get your application in for the 2020 Wawa Christmas Hamper is coming up in one week. You can pick your application form at the Municiple Office or at the Wawa Food Bank on Wednesday. Please submit as soon as possible.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.