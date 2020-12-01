Student learn to weave old fashioned scarves!

2020 - Weaving

With the arrival of the first snowflakes, now is the time to keep warm. To do this, Ms. Valérie Lévesque, a teacher at École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa), taught students how to make an old-fashioned scarf and pom-poms.

The students were able to create their own scarf using a wooden loom that Mr. James Stewart’s workshop class built last year. This is how the students in the Learning Strategies for Success course (GLS40) put their creative talents to good use during the month of November. All it takes is a little patience and having fun weaving the wool while listening to French-language music and voila!